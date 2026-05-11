Centre Clears ₹1,290 Crore For Pune Water, Flood Control Projects | Sourced

The Centre has approved projects worth ₹1,290 crore for Pune under the Urban Challenge Fund (UCF), giving a major push to the city’s water infrastructure and flood management initiatives.

The approval was granted during the first Apex Committee meeting, chaired by the Secretary of the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs on Monday. The sanctioned projects include a ₹890 crore water supply scheme for 12 villages and a ₹400 crore flood control project for Pune city.

According to Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC), the equal water supply scheme in the old city limits is nearing completion, with nearly 85 per cent of the work already finished. The civic body aims to make the project fully operational by August 2026. Water supply works are currently underway in seven villages, while Detailed Project Reports (DPRs) for 25 villages have already been prepared.

The newly approved ₹890 crore project will cater to 12 villages affected by Guillain-Barré Syndrome (GBS), including Khadakwasla, Nanded, Nandoshi, Suncity, Kirkatwadi, Dhayari, Narhe, Jambhulwadi, Kolhewadi, Mangadewadi, Nimbalkarwadi and Bhilarwadi.

Under the project, PMC plans to set up a 200 MLD water treatment plant along with 71 km of transmission pipelines and a 390 km water distribution network. Smart water management systems based on SCADA and AMR technology will also be introduced. The project is expected to provide purified drinking water to nearly 7.78 lakh residents by 2052.

The ₹400 crore flood control project aims to implement stormwater drainage and flood mitigation measures at 335 flood-prone locations across Pune. PMC officials said the project will help improve public safety during monsoons, reduce waterlogging and protect property in vulnerable areas.

The civic body added that smart water management and leakage control systems will contribute to building a sustainable and modern urban infrastructure for the city over the coming decades.

PMC Commissioner Naval Kishore Ram presented the projects during the Apex Committee meeting. The civic administration credited the approvals to the support and guidance of Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and senior municipal officials.