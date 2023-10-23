Centre Approves Extension Of Pune Metro From Pimpri To Nigdi: Here's All You Need To Know

Pune Metro | Anand Chaini

A longstanding demand of Pimpri-Chinchwad residents is set to be fulfilled, as the Centre granted permission for the extension of the Pune Metro from Pimpri to Nigdi on Monday.

The sanctioned section, spanning from Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) to Nigdi, covers a total distance of 4.413 km and includes three elevated stations, namely Chinchwad, Akurdi, and Nigdi. The total project cost for this route is ₹910.18 crore, and the work for this extension is expected to be completed in three years and three months. With this approval, the Pune Metro network will expand to a total length of 37.613 km, incorporating 33 stations.

The need for a natural extension of Pune Metro from Swargate to PCMC and from PCMC to Nigdi was evident. To achieve this, a Detailed Project Report (DPR) was prepared by Pune Metro for the extended route from PCMC to Nigdi. After receiving approval from PCMC, the proposal was submitted to the State and Central governments. Maha Metro diligently pursued the matter, ensuring that all technical requirements were met. Representatives from Pune District continuously monitored and followed up on the progress, leading to the final approval granted by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, Government of India, on Monday.

Tenders for civil, electrical, and signal works will be issued shortly, and contractors will be appointed. The actual construction work is expected to commence in three to four months. The PCMC to Nigdi extension will significantly reduce travel time, alleviate congestion, and enhance connectivity for residents in the region.

On this occasion, Shravan Hardikar, Managing Director of Mahametro, stated, "Extending the route from PCMC to Nigdi is essential. This will connect Chinchwad, Akurdi, and Nigdi to the metro network, benefiting thousands of people in the area. The work is expected to be completed on schedule, within 3 years and 3 months."

Key Points:

- The PCMC to Nigdi section will cover a total distance of 4.413 km

- It includes three elevated stations: Chinchwad, Akurdi, and Nigdi

- The total project cost for this route is ₹910.18 crore

- The work is expected to be completed in three years and three months

- With this extension, the Pune Metro network will expand to a total length of 37.613 km, incorporating 33 stations

