Central Railway's Pune Division Launches Special Drive Against Unauthorised Vendors; Collects ₹4 Lakh In 15 Days

To curb unauthorised vending activities at railway stations and on trains, the Pune Division of Central Railway has undertaken rigorous measures in recent weeks. A specialised team comprising the assistant commercial manager, assistant security commissioner, commercial inspectors, catering inspectors, ticket checking staff, and RPF personnel has operated the drive under the guidance of divisional railway manager Indu Dubey, additional divisional railway manager Brijesh Kumar Singh, and under the leadership of senior divisional commercial manager and senior divisional security commissioner.

The drive against unauthorised vendors started on April 27, covering major stations like Pune, Daund, Miraj, Satara, Ahmednagar, Kopargaon, Belapur, etc., and also on running trains. These unauthorised vendors were found selling cooked food, unapproved brands of packaged drinking water, snacks packed in unsanitary conditions, etc., on trains and on platform premises.

A total of 560 unauthorised vendors were apprehended, of which 351 vendors were prosecuted and produced in court. A collective fine was imposed, and ₹3.17 lakh was collected from these vendors. Additionally, 1,945 unapproved packaged drinking water bottles were seized up to May 12.

During the drive, surprise inspections were also conducted at various catering stalls by the team. Many deficiencies were noticed at catering stalls, and many online complaints received through social media were promptly addressed by serving notices/imposing penalties against the licensee. On-duty staff at the catering stalls were also counselled for fair practices. A total fine of ₹60,000 was imposed for violations of norms such as selling unapproved packaged drinking water and overcharging on food items.

Furthermore, during these operations, the medical department collected food samples from different authorised stalls on the platforms for quality checking. If any deficiency is found after sample checking, necessary action will be initiated as per norms against the concerned licensee.

"As a result of these actions, the quality of food items has improved, and passengers are now being served standard quality food items. The railway authorities maintain strict vigilance against unauthorised vendors who are selling unapproved foods and packaged drinking water to passengers. This drive will continue in the upcoming weeks," stated a press release.

"Pune Division authorities appeal to all passengers to purchase food items from authorised stalls or vendors and promptly report through any means of communication, i.e., social media, rail madad complaint book, etc., if any unauthorised vendors or malpractices are noticed on trains or on platforms," it added.