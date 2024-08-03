Central Railway's Pune Division Earns ₹191.56 Crore Revenue In July |

Central Railway's Pune Division earned ₹191.56 crore in revenue in July, marking a 16.3% increase from last year.

- Passenger revenue generated ₹139.04 crore, up 17% from the previous year.

- Goods revenue amounted to ₹40.70 crore, reflecting a 16% increase.

- Other coaching revenue reached ₹10.42 crore, a 13% rise.

- Sundry revenue was ₹1.41 crore.

- Parcel revenue totalled ₹4.25 crore, showing a 38% increase compared to last year.

- Additionally, Pune Division collected ₹59.09 lakh from 14,630 cases of ticketless travel and unbooked luggage in July 2024.

🚉 Central Railway Pune Division collected ₹59.09L from 14,630 cases of ticketless travel and unbooked luggage in July 2024.



Regular checks are underway, with fines and penalties imposed according to the Railway Act.

Travel responsibly!#RailwayUpdate #PuneRailway #TravelSafe pic.twitter.com/8Rx5lypYOP — DRM Pune (@drmpune) August 2, 2024

- The originating passenger traffic was 5.52 million, 16% higher than the previous year.

Under the guidance of Divisional Railway Manager Indu Dubey and Additional Divisional Railway Manager Brijesh Kumar Singh, and through the active efforts of Senior Divisional Commercial Manager Dr Milind Hirwe, these achievements were made possible.