Central Railway To Operate 390 Additional Trips To Accommodate Passenger Rush From Pune | ANI

Central Railway's Pune Division will extend the periodicity of following special trains for 390 Trips to clear the extra rush of passengers.

Trips of the following trains have been extended

Pune-Chhatrapati Shahu Maharaj Terminus Daily Specials

Train No. 01023 Pune-Chhatrapati Shahu Maharaj Terminus Kolhapur special notified up to March 31 is further extended to run from April 1 to June 30 (91 trips)

Train No. 01024 Chhatrapati Shahu Maharaj Terminus Kolhapur-Pune special notified up to March 31 is further extended to run from April 1 to June 30. (91 trips)

Pune-Harangul Daily Specials

Train No. 01487 Pune-Harangul special notified up to March 31 is further extended to run from April 1 to June 30. (91 trips)

Train No. 01488 Harangul-Pune special notified up to March 31 is further extended to run from April 1 to June 30. (91 trips)

Lokmanya Tilak Terminus-Solapur Weekly Specials

Train No. 01435 Solapur-LTT special notified upto March 26 is further extended to run from April 2 to June 25. (13 trips)

Train No. 01436 LTT-Solapur special notified up to 27.03.2024 is further extended to run from April 3 to June 26. (13 trips)

There is no change in timings, composition and halts for above mentioned trains. For detailed timings at the halts of the above special trains, please visit www.enquiry.indianrail.gov.in or download NTES App. Passengers are requested to avail these special train services.