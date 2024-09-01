 Central Railway Extends Bikaner-Pune Express To Miraj In Sangli District
The halts between Pune and Miraj include Jejuri, Lonand, Satara, Karad, Kirloskarwadi, and Sangli

Press ReleaseUpdated: Sunday, September 01, 2024, 01:40 PM IST
Central Railway Extends Bikaner-Pune Express To Miraj In Sangli District | Representational Image

The Central Railway has decided to extend the service of the Bikaner-Pune Express to Miraj in Sangli district.

Train 20475 Bikaner-Miraj Express will leave Bikaner at 7:30am on Monday and arrive in Pune at 7:35am the next day. It will then depart from Pune at 7:45am and reach Miraj at 1:45pm on the same day.

Train 20476 Miraj-Bikaner Express will leave Miraj at 2:25pm on Tuesday, arriving in Pune at 10pm. It will depart from Pune at 10:10pm and reach Bikaner at 10:40pm the following day.

"There will be no change in timings, composition, or halts between Bikaner and Pune," said Central Railway in a release.

The halts between Pune and Miraj include Jejuri, Lonand, Satara, Karad, Kirloskarwadi, and Sangli. After Pune, the halts are Kalyan, Mumbai, Bhiwandi, Vasai Road, Vapi, Surat, Vadodara, Anand, Nadiad, Ahmedabad, Mehsana, Palanpur, Abu Road, Jawai Bandh, Phalna, Rani, Marwar, Pali-Marwar, Luni, Jodhpur, Gotan, Merta Road, Nagore, and Nokha railway stations in both directions.

