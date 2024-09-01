 Central GST Pune Hosts 'Qu-rukshetra: The India Quiz'
Mihir Kumar, Principal Commissioner, Central GST Pune, served as the chief guest, while Vivek Wathodkar, Executive Director, GAIL India, was the guest of honour

Press ReleaseUpdated: Sunday, September 01, 2024, 02:04 PM IST
article-image
Central GST Pune Hosts 'Qu-rukshetra: The India Quiz' | Sourced

As part of the GST outreach programme and to spread awareness about recent changes in the Union Budget 2024-25, as well as to disseminate knowledge about India among corporates, 'Qu-rukshetra: The India Quiz' was successfully held on Saturday at a college in Viman Nagar. The event was organised by Central GST Pune in association with GAIL India.

Mihir Kumar, Principal Commissioner, Central GST Pune, served as the chief guest, while Vivek Wathodkar, Executive Director, GAIL India, was the guest of honour. Dinesh Bhoyar, Commissioner, GST Pune, was present as the main organizer. The organising committee also included Rahul Gawande, Additional Commissioner; Shiv Kumar Salunkhe, Joint Commissioner; and Shri Anvesh, Joint Commissioner. The programme was anchored by Harsh Joshi, Assistant Director.

article-image

The event commenced with the lighting of the lamp. The 'Tax-Mudra' segment explained various facets of GST through Kathak mudras performed by the GST Pune cultural team, led by Jyoti Salve. Teams from various institutions participated in the competition, showcasing their talent and extensive knowledge about India. Winning teams were awarded attractive prizes, and the event was praised for its excellence. This successful event highlighted the importance of partnership and collaboration in the realms of knowledge and competition.

