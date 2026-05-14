 Central Bank Of India To hold MSME Credit Outreach Programme In Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar
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Central Bank Of India To hold MSME Credit Outreach Programme In Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

The initiative aims to guide local MSME entrepreneurs, young professionals, start-up founders and self-employment aspirants on various banking schemes, loan facilities and opportunities for business growth

Press ReleaseUpdated: Thursday, May 14, 2026, 05:17 PM IST
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A special Credit Outreach Programme for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) has been organised by the Central Bank of India to create awareness about banking schemes and financial assistance available for entrepreneurs. The programme will be held on May 16, 2026, at 10am at CMIA, Bajaj Bhavan, P-2, Railway Station Road, MIDC, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar.

The initiative aims to guide local MSME entrepreneurs, young professionals, start-up founders and self-employment aspirants on various banking schemes, loan facilities and opportunities for business growth.

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Officials from the District Industrial Centre will also provide information on financial support and assistance available for business establishment, expansion, equipment purchases and working capital requirements.

The programme will be attended by CMIA President Utsav Machhar and Central Bank of India Regional Head Dharmendra Kumar as chief guests, along with senior officials and dignitaries.

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The Central Bank of India has appealed to MSME entrepreneurs to participate in the programme and take advantage of the various schemes and financial opportunities being offered.

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