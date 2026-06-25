Caught On Camera: Toddler Beaten, Bitten Amid Absence Of Staff At Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Pre-School; 6 Booked | Video Screengrab

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A 23-month-old boy allegedly suffered physical and mental trauma at FirstCry Intellitots Pre-School in the CIDCO area due to the negligence of school staff. The incident has raised serious concerns about the safety and functioning of pre-schools in the city. A case has been registered at the CIDCO MIDC Police Station against six persons, including the school's CEO, principal, teacher and caretaker.

"Horrifying Preschool Assault in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: 23-Month-Old Toddler Beaten & Bitten for 30 Minutes as Staff Absent"



Toddler Brutally Attacked by Another Child at CIDCO Preschool; No Staff Present



Chhatrapati #Sambhajinagar, (#Aurangabad) Maharashtra - In a deeply… pic.twitter.com/wg8MvGQAGn — Siraj Noorani (@sirajnoorani) June 25, 2026

According to the complaint, the boy's father, a 29-year-old lawyer, dropped his son off at the school around 10.30am on Monday before leaving for work. At around 11am, the caretaker allegedly took one child outside the classroom and locked the remaining children inside while the teacher was not present.

The children reportedly became distressed and got into a scuffle. During the incident, the boy sustained injuries to his face, nose, lips, chest, back and legs. He was allegedly scratched and bitten by other children. The parents claimed that the child cried in pain for nearly half an hour, but the school management neither informed them immediately nor took him to a hospital.

Incident was concealed

The parents alleged that the incident was concealed until 2pm. When they arrived to pick up their son, they were allegedly told that he had sustained only minor injuries. However, after reaching home, they found the injuries to be more serious than initially disclosed.

School offered compensation

Considering the seriousness of the matter, the parents demanded CCTV footage of the incident, but alleged that the management failed to provide it. They further claimed that school representatives asked them not to file a complaint and allegedly offered compensation. The parents also alleged that they were told that no action would be taken against the school even if a complaint was lodged.

A senior police officer said a case has been registered against school owner Vijay Reddy of Hyderabad, CEO Shubham Maheshwari of Pune, state head Anuradha Singh, manager Mangesh Musale, Vaibhav Savade, principal Kanchan Yeole and the caretaker.

The child is currently undergoing treatment for internal injuries at a private hospital in the city.

The parents also alleged that when they sought the school's legal documents, the management failed to produce them. The incident has raised questions about the legitimacy, regulation and safety standards of pre-schools operating in the city.