Caught On Camera: Speeding Car Kills 27-Year-Old Woman In Pune's Dhayari | Video Screengrab

In a shocking incident in Pune's Dhayari, a speeding car claimed the life of a 27-year-old woman. The accident took place in the Raikar Mala area near Sinhagad Road in Dhayari on Wednesday afternoon. The CCTV footage of the incident has gone viral on social media.

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As seen in the video, the woman was walking along the edge of the road when a speeding Maruti Suzuki Wagon R hit her. She was immediately rushed to a hospital. However, she succumbed to her injuries during treatment.

Meanwhile, incidents of road accidents are on the rise in Pune. Recently, two people lost their lives in separate accidents in the city.

On April 5, 19-year-old aspiring footballer Aariz Ejaz Sheikh died in an accident near NIBM Road when a water tanker hit his motorcycle from the rear. Reportedly, the tanker driver was found to be under the influence of alcohol at the time of the accident.

Later, on April 8, a 22-year-old engineer, Gracia Daniel Issa, died after a tanker rammed into her scooter near Ganga Satellite Society in Wanowrie.

Following these accidents, the Pune Traffic Police has taken action against as many as 335 tanker vehicles across the city. They were penalised for not having proper permits, expiry of annual vehicle testing, etc.