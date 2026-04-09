Pune: BJP MLA Hemant Rasane Urges Citizens To Gift E-Waste On Birthday Instead Of Flowers

BJP MLA Hemant Rasane | File Photo

Pune: Kasba Peth MLA Hemant Rasane of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has appealed to citizens to celebrate his birthday by contributing to an e-waste collection drive instead of bringing traditional gifts.

In a public message, the BJP MLA from Kasba Peth in Pune said he wants “only one gift” -- e-waste from households. He also urged supporters not to put up unauthorised flex banners, stressing the need to keep the city clean.

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Rasane said people can meet him and extend their wishes on April 13 between 4 pm and 9 pm at Kavthi Adda near Shanipar in Sadashiv Peth. He requested visitors to bring discarded electronic items such as old phones, chargers, batteries and other e-waste.

The initiative is part of his broader push for cleaner neighbourhoods under the “Swachhata Peth” campaign. By collecting e-waste through a public event, he aims to ensure that hazardous materials are sent to authorised recyclers instead of ending up in landfills or being handled unsafely.

Rasane has previously promoted similar socially driven celebrations, including asking supporters to donate notebooks for students instead of giving flowers or gifts.

With this move, he is also reinforcing his call for a “flex-free Pune” by discouraging banner culture and encouraging environmentally responsible practices.

Netizens have reacted positively to the post Hemant Rasane shared on social media, telling the people of Pune about his “preferred birthday present”.