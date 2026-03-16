Pune: BJP MLA Hemant Rasne Demands Reconstruction Of Seven-Storey Shaniwar Wada In Maharashtra Assembly | Sourced

Pune: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Hemant Rasne of the Kasba Peth Assembly constituency has demanded that the historic Shaniwar Wada in Pune be reconstructed to its original seven-storey structure. He argued that the monument lost its grandeur after the devastating fire of 1828.

Rasne raised the issue in the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly and urged the state government to restore the historic structure to its former glory. He said the reconstruction should be carried out in a manner similar to the restoration and conservation work being done at several forts and heritage sites across Maharashtra.

The MLA also raised several development issues related to his Kasaba Assembly constituency.

During the discussion, Rasne demanded that the government prepare a Detailed Project Report (DPR) for Pune’s first underground transport corridors to ease congestion in the city’s central areas. He proposed two routes: Shaniwar Wada to Swargate and Sarasbaug to Shaniwar Wada.

He further urged the government to allocate funds for building a national memorial for revolutionary leader Umaji Naik at the Mamledar Kacheri premises.

Rasne also highlighted redevelopment issues in Pune’s old peth areas, stating that certain conditions in the Unified Development Control and Promotion Regulations (UDCPR) are creating hurdles in the redevelopment of hundreds of old wadas. He asked the government to amend the rules to provide relief to residents living in these ageing structures.

In addition, the MLA pointed out that many buildings in the Municipal Employees’ Colonies are in a dangerous condition and demanded that the Urban Development Department initiate their redevelopment at the earliest.