Caught On Camera: Nashik Woman Lures Man, Blinds Him With Chilli Powder, Attacks With Koyta | Video Screengrab

In a shocking incident in Nashik on Monday evening, a woman called an acquaintance to an area near the highway, threw chilli powder at him, assaulted him with a stone and subsequently attempted to murder him by attacking him with a koyta (machete). The incident, which was caught on camera, has sent shockwaves across Nashik.

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The victim has been identified as Suraj Solanki (37). A native of Ahmedabad, currently residing in Nashik. The woman called him over the phone. During the conversation, Suraj reportedly said, “I’ll deal with you,” and arrived at the scene on his two-wheeler. Upon his arrival, the woman threw chilli powder into his eyes, assaulted him with a stone, and then attacked him with a koyta. Suraj sustained severe injuries, and his condition is reported to be critical.

The woman had arrived on a two-wheeler accompanied by another individual. She had covered her face with a dupatta (scarf) and had also concealed the vehicle’s license plate using the same scarf. Acting on information about the incident, the Nashik Rural Police have registered a case.

Citizen Displays Courageous Act

Sanjay Mohite, an eyewitness, recorded a video of the incident on his mobile phone from inside his vehicle. He immediately informed the Police Patil of Vilholi about the incident. He also chased the accused’s two-wheeler. However, the perpetrators managed to flee towards Mumbai.

Notably, the victim’s two-wheeler bears the inscription: “Respect Women, Do Not Trust Women.” His family members stated that during the phone conversation, he had addressed the accused woman as “Jenny.”

Meanwhile, the Nashik Rural Police have initiated an investigation and are searching for the accused using CCTV footage, mobile location data, and witness statements. The police have assured that the accused will be arrested soon.

This incident has once again drawn attention to the law and order situation in Nashik. Citizens have demanded stricter action from the police administration.