Caught On Camera: Man Robbed Of ₹4.5 Lakh Outside State Bank Of India In Nashik's Igatpuri In Broad Daylight | Video Screengrab

A shocking incident has come to light in Igatpuri, a town in Nashik district, where cash amounting to ₹4.50 lakh was looted in broad daylight.

Watch Video:

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Two individuals on a two-wheeler intercepted a senior citizen who had just withdrawn money from a bank, snatched the cash-filled bag, and fled the scene. The incident has created an atmosphere of fear among local traders and the general public.

Anna Tryambak Surse (56), a resident of Shivaji Nagar, Jail Road, Nashik, had withdrawn ₹4.50 lakh from the State Bank of India branch in Igatpuri at around 1:45pm on Monday. He had placed the cash inside a white bag.

Surse had barely walked 50 metres after exiting the bank when he was intercepted by two unidentified persons riding a two-wheeler. Before he could comprehend what was happening, the thieves shoved him forcefully, snatched the bag of money from his hands, and sped away. The stolen amount consisted of nine bundles of ₹500 currency notes.

A case has been registered at Igatpuri Police Station. Under the guidance of Police Inspector Sarika Aherrao, officers GD Pardeshi, Vijay Rudre, and Nilesh Devraj are conducting further investigation.

Police have secured CCTV footage from the surrounding area and have dispatched teams to search for the suspects.

As the incident occurred in broad daylight in a busy area, police suspect the thieves may have been keeping watch on Surse while he was inside the bank. Police have urged citizens to exercise caution, as thieves may be targeting individuals leaving banks with large sums of money.