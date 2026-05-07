Caught On Camera: Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Cop Assaults Priest After Being Asked To Remove Socks Before Entering Temple | Video Screengrab

A policeman from the traffic branch of the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Rural Police allegedly thrashed a priest of the Chaitanya Mahakali Temple in Daulatabad Ghat after being stopped from entering the temple while wearing socks. The incident occurred on Tuesday around 3pm, and a video of the assault has gone viral on social media.

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Traffic branch constable Ambadas Tawane had gone to the Chaitanya Mahakali Temple with his family members on Tuesday afternoon to offer prayers. However, the temple priest, Sangharshnath, stopped Tawane as he was wearing socks and asked him to remove them before entering the temple.

Tawane allegedly refused to remove the socks, leading to a heated argument between the two. Later, Tawane and one of his accomplices allegedly grabbed Sangharshnath by his hair and severely assaulted him. The priest also alleged that they abused his mother and daughter while attacking him.

Sangharshnath said he had only asked the policeman to remove his socks to maintain the sanctity of the temple. However, the constable allegedly pulled him by his hair and beat him severely. He demanded that the police take serious note of the incident and initiate legal action.

Meanwhile, DCP (Range-1) Pankaj Atulkar said the police have received preliminary information about the incident. However, no official complaint has been lodged so far. He said if the priest files a detailed complaint, the police will investigate the matter and take legal action against those responsible.

Rashtriya Bajrang Dal divisional president Shekhar Dhole alleged that attempts are deliberately being made to attack Hindu sadhus and saints. He said a memorandum would be submitted to the concerned police station and the Superintendent of Police, demanding legal action. If no action is taken, Bajrang Dal will respond in its own way, he warned.