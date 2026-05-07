‘Zero Civic Sense’: Pune Man Slammed For Stealing Lift Room Freshener, Caught On CCTV – WATCH VIDEO

Pune: A man from Maharashtra’s Pune is currently being slammed across social media platforms after CCTV footage of him stealing a room freshener from a housing society lift in the city has gone viral. The netizens have slammed the man for his alleged “lack of civic sense".

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The video went viral on Reddit, where it was posted under the caption “Zero Civic Sense”. Although this was a small video, it resulted in Punekars and Indians being mocked online in general.

What does the video show?

In the video, a group of people can be seen standing patiently in a lift. The group is of young boys, approximately aged 20 to 30 years old.

Suddenly, a man in a yellow T-shirt stands on tiptoes and reaches for a room freshener in the elevator. He removes the room freshener, and then the lift takes a halt at a floor, and the whole group leaves.

Netizens Slam The Man…

The negative reactions to this video flooded the post comments. Netizens were quick to slam the mentality and behaviour of the man, connecting it to a wider pattern reportedly seen across the country.

One netizen noted, “In Japan, they have shopping stores in airports with no employees; they trust the people. Here, we need security guards for room fresheners now."

Another netizen noted, “Everybody is saying it's a bad upbringing. Yeah, it is. What did you think? That everyone’s parents teach them 'not to steal'? Many parents actually commit these acts themselves right in front of their children."

As of now, the exact confirmation of the video’s circumstances is not available.