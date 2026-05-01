Pune Viral Video: Boy Seen Wearing Bra On Streets Of Wakad; Netizens Shocked | WATCH

Pune Viral Video: Boy Seen Wearing Bra On Streets Of Wakad; Netizens Shocked | Video Screengrab

Pimpri-Chinchwad: A video showing a young man wearing a brassiere (bra) while riding a two-wheeler through parts of Wakad has gone viral on social media, drawing mixed reactions from viewers and sparking conversations around privacy and online behaviour.

Watch Video:

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The clip, reportedly recorded on Thursday night, shows the individual travelling along a busy stretch between Bhumkar Chowk and Dange Chowk. Filmed by an unidentified person, the video was later circulated across multiple social media platforms, where it quickly gained traction.

The identity of the man seen in the footage has not yet been established.

In the video, the man is seen riding a two-wheeler while wearing a bra over his clothing -- an unusual sight that has triggered curiosity, amusement, and criticism online in Pune social media circles. While some users expressed surprise and shared the clip widely, others raised concerns about why the individual was filmed without consent and whether such content should be circulated publicly.

So far, the police have not issued any official statement regarding the incident. It remains unclear whether any formal complaint has been lodged or if authorities have taken cognisance of the viral video -- from the young man’s side.

There is also no verified information about the context in which the video was recorded or the intent of the individual featured.

The incident once again underlines how quickly visuals can spread online without context or verification, often leading to speculation. It also raises broader questions about privacy in public spaces and the responsibility of users while sharing potentially intrusive content on social media.