Caught On Camera: 35-Year-Old Man Sexually Assaults Female Dog In Pimpri-Chinchwad's Ravet | Sourced

Pimpri-Chinchwad: A shocking case has come to light in Pimpri-Chinchwad’s Ravet area, where a female dog was sexually assaulted by a 35-year-old man, police said on Sunday.

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Case Registered…

The incident happened a few days ago on 19th May at around 10 pm near Destination Cafe in Ravet. A case was registered with the police on Friday.

Animal lover activist Prathamesh Chandrakant Kamble (26, Walhekarwadi) reported the matter to the Ravet Police Station (under the Pimpri-Chinchwad Police Commissionerate).

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Police Take Action…

Speaking to The Free Press Journal, senior police inspector Nitin Fatangare, in charge of Ravet Police Station, said that a case has been registered against the accused, and he was detained by the police. “Appropriate action was taken against him, and further investigation is underway,” he said.

Police booked the accused, identified as Rajendra Raghunath Shahu (35, Ravet), under the BNS section 325 (mischief by killing or maiming an animal) and section 11 (1) (b) of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act of 1960.

According to the police, the sections under which the case was registered are bailable in nature. Therefore, although the accused was detained, he was served only with a notice as the offence was not considered “serious”, a police official said.

Outrage Among Public…

This entire incident was recorded on a CCTV camera installed on the premises. After the incident came to light, animal lovers and local citizens demanded strict action against the accused. People state that such cruelty towards mute animals is highly concerning and brings shame to society.

This is not a sole incident in recent times, as such incidents of animal cruelty have been reported across the nation. Last year, a similar incident even happened in the Shivajinagar area.

Further investigation is underway into the case, which is being led by Police Constable Aadamane from Ravet Police Station.