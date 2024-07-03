Campaign Underway in Nashik to Identify Malnourished Children; Kilbil Mela Reducing Malnutrition in Surgana |

The results of the Kilbil Mela implemented in Surgana taluka for the eradication of malnutrition have started to be seen, helping to reduce the number of malnourished children. Chief Executive Officer of Zila Parishad Ashima Mittal directed that meetings should be organised in every taluka on the lines of Surgana. The campaign is underway to identify malnourished children, ensuring every malnourished child is reached during this campaign.

Joint review meet held

A joint review of the district and taluka level systems of the health department of the Zilla Parishad and the women and child development department was held on Tuesday in the presence of Mittal, with a focus on malnutrition. Mittal stressed on the importance of home visits to profile every malnourished child, bringing out the real statistics of malnutrition without hiding the data. Health workers, ASHA, Anganwadi workers, and AYUSH community health officers should visit malnourished children and their parents, guiding them on the necessary diet.

Kilbil Mela to be implemented in district

Mittal also highlighted the importance of IIT Mumbai's excellent videos on malnutrition and health, urging that they be conveyed to the parents of the children. She suggested organising meetings for the parents of SAM (Severe Acute Malnutrition) children in every taluka, similar to the Kilbil mela conducted by Surgana taluka, to provide instructions on health checkups, dietary guidance, and MNREGA job card guidance.

District Health Officer Dr Sudhakar More, District Program Officer of the Women and Child Development Department Pratap Pawar, Additional District Health Officer Dr. Rajendra Bagul, Taluka Health Officer, and Child Development Project Officer were present.

Meanwhile, speaking with The Free Press Journal, Ashima Mittal, Chief Executive Officer, ZP Nashik, said, "The Chief Minister Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana launched by the government should be effectively implemented in the district. For this, camps will be organised at the gram panchayat level."