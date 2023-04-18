Pune: Calling out all poetry lovers! Ashish Bagrecha India Tour's first show in Pune |

There are many ways to express emotion but poetry claims a special place. With every turn of phrase, poetry strikes a chord deep within us or stirs our souls into action. So, are you ready to go on a journey of hope and healing through poetry and music?

Paytm Insider along with YOSN Innovation brings to you the bestselling author and poet, Ashish Bagrecha's first-ever poetry special - 'Pyar, Umeed aur Roshni' India Tour to Pune. The show will be held on April 21 at Phoenix Market City in Viman Nagar.

Now is your chance to be transported into the world of love, hope and magic in Ashish Bagrecha's soulful voice and soothing music where he will be sharing his life and love lessons.

Pyar, Umeed aur Roshni

Ashish always addresses mental and emotional health and talks about relationships and self-love in his writings. 'Pyar, Umeed aur Roshni' is all about the feeling of first love; from loving deeply to getting heartbroken. It's about falling into the darkness but still chasing the light; from loving everyone else to letting love find you, trusting the universe, believing in the magic you carry within yourself and finally loving yourself. Through his live performance, Ashish will spread love, give hope and heal you by reciting his popular and exclusive poems in Hindi and English.

Tour Schedule