Bulldozers Take Down Unauthorised Constructions In Mahabaleshwar: Collector Takes Swift Action Against Violations |

Bulldozers were deployed on Sunday, to dismantle unauthorised constructions in Mahabaleshwar, addressing the growing concern over the increasing number of such structures in the city and its surrounding tehsils.

The operation commenced early in the morning, leading to the demolition of the Sambala Hotel at Metgutad near Mahabaleshwar city and three other unauthorised structures, including two hotels and a large bungalow, by 8am.

Mahabaleshwar, often referred to as the Kashmir of Maharashtra, is celebrated for its natural beauty, attracting tourists from the state and beyond, especially during the summer season. However, unscrupulous land dealings by big businessmen, both local and from other states, have resulted in the construction of large residential and commercial buildings, violating government regulations. The Collector of Satara, Jitendra Dudi, took decisive action against these unauthorised constructions in response to numerous complaints.

The crackdown, executed with JCBs and tractors in the early hours of Sunday, was discreetly conducted with a significant police presence. The administration's initiative also included the demolition of a newly started construction of approximately 5000 square feet on the hill at Gureghar. This action has stirred chaos among establishments of unauthorised builders in Mahabaleshwar taluka.

Eco-Sensitive Zone

Given Mahabaleshwar's designation as an Eco-Sensitive Zone, any use of agricultural land for non-agricultural purposes requires permission from the Satara Collector. Unauthorised usage without permission is considered illegal. The coordinated efforts of Collector Jitendra Dudi, Sub-Divisional Officer Rajendra Kumar Jadhav, Tehsildars, municipal office staff, and police have resulted in the demolition of illegally constructed structures.

Local officers and employees, along with police stations in Mahabaleshwar and Panchgani, ensured proper law enforcement during the operation.