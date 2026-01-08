'Build Careers Through Classical Dance,' Says Sucheta Bhide-Chapekar At National Conference In Jalgaon |

Jalgaon: Art and education are an integral part of human life, and art has a history dating back to ancient times. Senior classical dance scholar Dr. Sucheta Bhide-Chapekar stated that a good career can be built through classical dance.

She was speaking at the inauguration of a one-day national conference on "The Glorious Heritage of Classical Dance," organised by the Department of Performing Arts and Fine Arts under PM Usha at Kavayitri Bahinabai Chaudhari North Maharashtra University.

Present on the dais were the Vice-Chancellor of the university, Prof. Dr V.L. Maheshwari, who presided over the event, and as chief guest, Management Council member Rajendra Nannavare, along with the conference convener, Neha Joshi, and the Director of the School of Arts and Humanities, Prof. Dr Ram Bhavsar.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Sucheta Bhide-Chapekar underlined the glorious tradition of classical dance and said that art is related to life. She mentioned that dance forms have been included in the new education policy and that enlightened citizens are needed for its promotion and dissemination. She expressed confidence that dance forms will certainly be useful in daily life.

Management Council member Rajendra Nannavare said that classical music is a legacy of the Indian knowledge tradition and it is necessary to cultivate interest in it among students. He clarified that classical music is India's soft power.

In his presidential address, the Vice-Chancellor of the university, Prof. Dr V.L. Maheshwari, said that art is a way of life and classical dance holds a very important place. He explained that since classical dance forms reflect the way of life, they are viewed as art, devotion, spirituality, and a way of life.

Maheshwari expressed the opinion that different art forms are giving the city an identity as a cultural city, and the university has created a quality identity in the field of education. In the introductory remarks, Senate member and National Conference convener Neha Joshi presented the overview.

Dr Preeti Soni conducted the proceedings, and Dr. Suchitra Londhe delivered the vote of thanks. Principal Anil Rao, Prof. Prakash Pathak, Dean Dr Anil Dongre, National Conference coordinator Swapnali Kale, PM Usha project coordinator Prof. Ashutosh Patil, Dr Rakesh Ramteke, Dr Jayendra Lekurwale, and Dr Madhulika Sonawane were present at the event.

Following the inaugural session, dance scholar Dr. Swati Daithankar gave a presentation on Bharatanatyam. In the third session, Dr. Pritilekha Choudhary provided guidance on the Odissi dance form. Under the chairmanship of Prof. Dr Jayant Shewatekar, research students presented their research papers.

In the fourth session, Muralimohan Kalwakala spoke about various dance forms, and in the fifth session, Dr Jayant Shewatekar provided guidance. The National Conference concluded in the presence of the University's Pro-Vice-Chancellor, Prof. S.T. Ingle. The national workshop was attended by 120 research students, along with professors and artists.