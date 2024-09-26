 PM Modi's Pune Visit Cancelled Due To Heavy Rains
PM Modi's Pune Visit Cancelled Due To Heavy Rains

PM Modi was scheduled to inaugurate Pune Metro's District Court to Swargate underground stretch. He was also slated to lay the foundation stones for the metro route from Swargate to Katraj and an elevated corridor from Pimpri-Chinchwad to Nigdi

Ankit ShuklaUpdated: Thursday, September 26, 2024, 11:39 AM IST
article-image
PM Modi | ANI

In a significant development, Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Pune today (September 26) has been cancelled due to the heavy rain situation in the city. The PM was scheduled to inaugurate Pune Metro's District Court to Swargate underground stretch. He was also slated to lay the foundation stones for the metro route from Swargate to Katraj and an elevated corridor from Pimpri-Chinchwad to Nigdi. Along with this, he was also going to launch various development projects worth over Rs 22,600 crore.

The PM was also scheduled to address a public meeting at the Sir Parashurambhau (SP) College Ground. This meeting was essentially to kickstart the campaign for the Maharashtra Assembly polls for the ruling Mahayuti. He was also expected to attend the Viksit Bharat event at two educational institutes in the city.

article-image

Schools, colleges closed

In view of a heavy rains alert, the Pune district administration late on Wednesday issued orders to keep schools and colleges in Pune city as well as Pimpri-Chinchwad closed today.

District collector Suhas Divase issued the directive after the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued an alert that there will be rains coupled with lightning and thunderstorms. Besides, the irrigation department had also warned of water discharge from the dams.

Earlier on Wednesday, Pune city witnessed heavy rains in the evening and there was water-logging in several areas.

article-image

President’s visit was also postponed in July due to rains

President Droupadi Murmu's Pune visit was also postponed due to incessant heavy rainfall in and around the city and the release of water from dams in July. She was scheduled to attend the convocation ceremony of Symbiosis International University.

