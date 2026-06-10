Bomb Threat Email Targets Pune Mayor's Office, RSS Headquarters In Nagpur; Security On High Alert - VIDEO | Canva AI (Representative Image)

Panic gripped civic authorities after the official email ID of the Pune Mayor's Office reportedly received a bomb threat message, prompting an immediate response from security and law enforcement agencies.

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According to officials, the email claimed that an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) attack was being planned targeting the Pune Mayor's Office, certain locations in Nagpur and the headquarters of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS). The sender allegedly referred to specific dates and times in the threatening message.

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Following the receipt of the email, the police, Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad (BDDS) and cyber crime officials launched an investigation and initiated precautionary security measures. Security has been intensified at the locations mentioned in the email while authorities assess the credibility of the threat.

Officials said efforts are underway to trace the origin of the email and identify the person or persons responsible for sending it. Cyber experts are examining technical details to determine whether the threat is genuine or a hoax.

As of now, no suspicious object or explosive material has been found at any of the locations mentioned in the email. However, authorities have maintained heightened vigilance and urged the public to remain calm while the investigation continues.

Police officials said further details will be revealed after a thorough verification of the threat and a forensic examination of the email.