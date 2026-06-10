Pune: Gig Worker Killed In Horrific Accident Near Navale Bridge After Cement Mixer Overturns | Representational

Pune: A 31-year-old gig worker employed as a delivery boy was killed in a tragic road accident near Navale Bridge on the Mumbai–Bengaluru Highway in the early hours of Wednesday after a cement mixer truck allegedly overturned while negotiating a turn, police said.

The deceased has been identified as Rameshwar Machhindra Bhogale (31), a resident of Waghjai Nagar near Jain Mandir in Katraj and a native of Sangvi village in Beed district.

According to the police, the accident occurred at around 12:30 am near Pulse Hospital at Narhe. Preliminary investigations revealed that the cement mixer truck (MH 12 RN 2866), driven by Gorakh Laxman Ransure (50), was travelling from Katraj towards Bavdhan when the driver allegedly lost control while taking a turn near Navale Bridge.

The 16-tyre Ashok Leyland cement mixer overturned on the road, trapping a Honda Shine motorcycle (MH 23 BL 5225) travelling towards Bavdhan underneath it. Bhogale, who was riding the motorcycle, sustained fatal injuries and died on the spot.

Police said Ransure suffered minor head injuries in the accident and was shifted for medical treatment. Bhogale's body was sent to Sassoon General Hospital for post-mortem examination.

The accident caused temporary traffic disruption on the busy stretch of the highway. Police personnel and local residents rushed to the scene and cleared the damaged vehicles to restore traffic flow.

A case has been registered at Narhe Police Station, and further legal action is underway. Investigators are examining the circumstances that led to the accident, including whether mechanical failure or negligent driving contributed to the cement mixer overturning.

The incident has once again highlighted safety concerns on the accident-prone Navale Bridge stretch, which has witnessed several serious crashes involving heavy vehicles in recent years.