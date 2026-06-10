Pune VIDEO: Stone-Pelting During Kudalwadi Anti-Encroachment Drive; 2 Detained, Case Registered Against 300-500 People In Pimpri-Chinchwad | file photo

Pimpri-Chinchwad: Police have registered a case after a mob allegedly pelted stones at police personnel during an anti-encroachment drive against unauthorised religious structures in Kudalwadi in the wee hours of Tuesday. Several police personnel were injured, and a government vehicle was damaged in the incident.

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Two people have been detained in connection with the case. They have been identified as Nazim Naim Choudhary (26) of Jadhavwadi, Chikhali, and Ijaz Waqar Choudhary (26) of Moshi Road, Chikhali. A case has also been registered against 300 to 500 unidentified persons.



The complaint was lodged by Assistant Police Inspector Ram Gomare at Chikhali Police Station (under the Pimpri-Chinchwad Police Commissionerate).



According to police, the incident took place around 12.30 am on Tuesday (9th June) while the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) was carrying out a demolition drive against unauthorised religious structures in the Kudalwadi area. A large police force had been deployed at the site to maintain law and order.





During the operation, a large crowd gathered near the King Weighbridge area and outside a petrol pump near the Kudalwadi bridge. Police said the crowd blocked the road and opposed the demolition drive.



Despite repeated appeals by police to disperse, some members of the crowd allegedly began pelting stones at security personnel. In the attack, the windscreen and mirrors of a government riot control vehicle were damaged. Assistant Police Inspector Ram Gomare and a few other police personnel sustained injuries.





As the situation escalated, police used minimal force at the direction of senior officers to bring it under control. The crowd later dispersed from the area.



Police subsequently detained the two accused at the spot. Additional security personnel were deployed, following which the municipal corporation completed the anti-encroachment operation without further disruption.



Further investigation is underway.