Bogus Ayurvedic Doctor Booked For Practising With Forged Degree In Beed | Sourced

Beed: A joint team comprising health authorities, the Food and Drugs Administration (FDA) and the local police raided an Ayurvedic clinic in Beed on Thursday at around 11.30am and exposed a 29-year-old man allegedly practising medicine using a forged medical degree, according to a complaint registered with Shivajinagar Police Station.

The police said the suspect, identified as Rushikesh Dattatray Kanade, a resident of Gajanan Nagar on Nalwandi Road in Beed, was booked under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Maharashtra Medical Practitioners Act following the operation at his facility, Sanjivani Ayurvedic Chikitsalaya, located in Shivneri Colony in the Rajiv Gandhi Chowk area of Beed city.

According to the complaint lodged by Dr Pritam Rameshwarlal Lodh (34), a medical officer at the Government District Hospital in Beed, health authorities had received tip-offs a week ago alleging that Kanade was treating patients without holding a genuine medical qualification and was displaying a forged degree bearing his name.

Acting on the information, an enforcement squad carried out a coordinated raid at around 11.30am. The team included Dr Laxmikant Ramrao Tandale, Resident Medical Officer (Outreach) at Beed District Hospital; Madhav Jagannath Nimse, Assistant Commissioner of the FDA (Beed); two government panchas; a forensic science team; and officers from the Anti-Human Trafficking Unit (AHTU), led by Assistant Police Inspector Janabai Sangale.

"When our team entered the clinic, the individual seated in the doctor's chair identified himself as Dr Rushikesh Kanade," Dr Lodh stated in the police complaint. "When asked to produce his medical degree and registration certificate from the Medical Council, he failed to present genuine credentials. Upon inspecting the medical certificate framed on the wall, it was found to be fake and was seized in the presence of witnesses."

FDA officials subsequently inspected the premises and seized an unapproved stock of medicines kept for sale. The confiscated items included four plastic bottles containing 1,600 'Sanjivani Had Jod' tablets (Batch HD 1002, Mfg: Sept 2026, Exp: Aug 2028), valued at ₹1,600, along with 80 paper packets containing an unidentified white powder packed in plastic wraps. The seized substances were sealed in the presence of panchas for further chemical analysis.

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Following the raid, Dr Lodh approached Shivajinagar Police Station. A case has been registered against Kanade under Sections 318(4) (cheating), 336(3) (forgery) and 340(2) (using as genuine a forged document) of the BNS, 2023, along with Sections 33(1)(2) and 36 of the Maharashtra Medical Practitioners Act, 1961, for alleged unauthorised medical practice and violations of drug storage and licensing regulations. Further investigation is underway.