BJP, Shiv Sena At Odds Over Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar-Jalna MLC Seat | File Photo

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has intensified its claim over the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar–Jalna local self-government constituency, currently held by Shiv Sena under the Mahayuti seat-sharing arrangement, with party leaders indicating that it is prepared to contest independently if required.

Addressing a meeting at the BJP divisional office on Thursday, BJP city district president Basavraj Mangrule said the political landscape in both districts had changed significantly after the recent local body elections and Shiv Sena should respect the “people’s mandate” by relinquishing the seat in favour of the BJP.

Calling the election a “prestige issue” for the BJP, senior party leaders asserted that the constituency now rightfully belongs to the BJP. Leaders, including Mangrule and Shitole, reiterated the party’s stand while speaking to the media.

Shitole claimed that although the BJP has fewer members in municipal councils, the party enjoys strong support in zilla parishads, municipal corporations and panchayat samitis across the two districts. “The political atmosphere in both districts is in favour of the BJP,” he said.

Mangrule further stated that the BJP already commands the support of more than 270 voters out of the total 600 in the constituency and could secure an easy victory if supported by the NCP as well. “Even if the BJP contests the seat alone, its victory is certain,” he claimed.

Reacting to the BJP’s statements, Shiv Sena district president and deputy mayor Rajendra Janjal said the BJP is known as a disciplined party and its leaders could have discussed the matter directly with Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde instead of airing differences publicly.

“We have full confidence in the chief minister and the deputy chief minister,” Janjal said, adding that the BJP leaders’ decision to speak to the media first was “puzzling.”