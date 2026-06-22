BJP Rebel Gokul Gite Stuns Mahayuti Candidate Narendra Darade In Nashik MLC Poll - Here's All You Need To Know | Sourced

In a stunning political upset in the Nashik Local Authorities Constituency election for the Legislative Council, independent candidate Gokul Gite, who had rebelled against the BJP and was widely speculated to have withdrawn from the race, secured a resounding victory over the Mahayuti's official candidate, Narendra Darade. Crossing the required victory quota in the very first round of counting, Gite scripted a historic win, delivering a major blow to the ruling alliance, particularly the Shiv Sena.

Polling for the election was held on June 18, with 618 of the total 619 eligible voters exercising their franchise. During the counting process, 13 votes were declared invalid, leaving 605 valid votes. Based on this, the victory quota was fixed at 303 votes.

The counting process, which began after a slight delay, was conducted across four tables. Gite secured an impressive 357 votes, comfortably surpassing the winning mark, while Mahayuti candidate Narendra Darade managed only 248 votes. Another candidate in the fray, Prasad Hire, failed to secure a single vote.

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Since Gite crossed the quota in the very first round, the contest was effectively decided immediately, ending hopes of a prolonged counting process.

Tension before the result

Even before the declaration of the result, tension prevailed at the counting centre. Upon arriving at the venue, Gokul Gite objected to the presence of Kishor Darade, sitting MLA from the Nashik Teachers’ Constituency and brother of Narendra Darade, inside the counting hall.

Gite argued that, as per Election Commission rules, a sitting elected representative could not act as a counting representative. He called in legal experts and raised the issue formally. The objection led to heated exchanges between supporters of both camps inside the counting centre. Following a hearing on the matter, the Returning Officer clarified the position and allowed the counting process to continue under tight police security.

Darade brothers allege betrayal by Mahayuti leaders

As the scale of the defeat became evident, Narendra Darade and MLA Kishor Darade left the counting centre and openly blamed leaders within the Mahayuti for the setback.

The Darade brothers alleged that they had been deliberately kept in the dark and that promises made by alliance partners were not honoured. They claimed that leaders from constituent parties of the Mahayuti were responsible for their defeat.

On the day of polling itself, Narendra Darade had publicly criticised senior leader Chhagan Bhujbal, alleging that municipal councillors from Yeola, considered to be under Bhujbal’s influence, had voted in favour of the rival candidate.

Gite’s emphatic victory is expected to have significant political ramifications in Nashik district and could trigger intense introspection within the Mahayuti ahead of future electoral battles.