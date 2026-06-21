Pune Forest Department Nabs Wildlife Smuggler With Monitor Lizard Pair At Railway Station |

Acting on a tip-off about illegal wildlife trade at Pune Railway Station, the Pune Forest Department conducted a planned operation and arrested a suspected wildlife smuggler allegedly in possession of a pair of monitor lizards and dried genitals of a protected wild animal.

The accused, identified as Malhar Lala Lokhande, was caught red-handed during a trap laid by officials of the Pune Forest Range. Following his arrest, forest officials interrogated him and registered a case under the provisions of the Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972.

The accused was produced before the court, which granted the Forest Department one day's custody for further investigation. Officials said the probe is underway to determine whether the accused is linked to a larger wildlife trafficking network.

Forest officials reiterated that wildlife species and birds protected under the Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972, cannot be hunted, possessed, transported or traded. Offences involving animals listed under Schedule I of the Act attract stringent punishment, including imprisonment ranging from three to seven years and a fine of at least ₹25,000.

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The operation was carried out by Forest Range Officer Nandkumar Patil and his team under the guidance of Conservator of Forests Ashish Thackeray, Deputy Conservator of Forests Abhijit Vaikos, and Assistant Conservator of Forests Vishal Chavan. The team included Forester Pramod Raskar and Forest Guards Anil Rathod, Ankush Kachre, Madhukar Godge, Shriram Jagtap, and Omkar Gund.

The Forest Department has appealed to citizens to report any information related to wildlife trafficking or illegal wildlife activities by calling its toll-free helpline 1926.