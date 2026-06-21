CTC Celebrates Centenary With Honorary Membership Conferment To Legal Luminaries Justice Easwar, Soparkar, Pardiwala & Datar |

Mumbai: The Chamber of Tax Consultants (CTC), one of India’s leading professional organisations dedicated to advancing the tax, accounting, legal and allied professions, honoured several distinguished legal luminaries during its Honorary Membership Conferment Ceremony on Saturday, held as part of its centenary celebrations under the banner Shatabdi Manthan.

Recognising Outstanding Contributions

Marking the completion of 100 years of service and excellence, the ceremony recognised the outstanding contributions of eminent professionals whose leadership, technical expertise and commitment have significantly enriched the legal and professional landscape of the country.

Among those conferred with honorary membership were Justice R V Easwar (Retd.), jurist and former judge; senior advocates Saurabh Soparkar and Percy Pardiwala; and senior advocate Arvind Datar, who accepted the honour virtually while travelling. Their contributions to jurisprudence, constitutional law, taxation and legal scholarship have left a lasting impact on India’s judicial and professional ecosystem.

Session on The New Tax Code & Centenary Reflection

The event also featured a session on The New Tax Code, moderated by CA Anish Thacker, who highlighted the significance of the centenary initiative. “Shatabdi Manthan is not just a commemorative event; it serves as an opportunity to reflect upon the enduring values that have shaped the profession over the years. Bringing together distinguished legal minds and professional leaders creates an environment for meaningful reflection and inspiration for the next generation,” Thacker said.

The discussion included insights from senior advocate Rafiqe Dada and former Principal Chief Commissioner of Income Tax Malathi Sridharan, who shared practical perspectives on the implementation of proposed tax reforms.

Addressing the gathering, Nilesh Shah, Managing Director of Kotak Mahindra Asset Management Company Ltd., underscored the importance of professional institutions in supporting India’s development. “India’s economic progress will increasingly depend on institutions and professionals who uphold trust, accountability and long-term thinking. Platforms such as CTC, which have consistently invested in knowledge and professional excellence for a century, play an important role in shaping future-ready leadership and responsible growth,” Shah said.

The ceremony formed a key component of Shatabdi Manthan, CTC’s flagship centenary initiative aimed at preserving a century of professional wisdom while fostering new perspectives for the future. The event reaffirmed the organisation’s continued commitment to professional excellence, thought leadership and meaningful contributions to the tax and legal fraternity.

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