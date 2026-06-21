Kalyan Agrawal Samaj Distributes Educational Kits & Essentials To 46 Tribal Children At Zilla Parishad School In Bhiwandi |

Bhiwandi: In an initiative aimed at promoting education and supporting underprivileged tribal children, Kalyan Agrawal Samaj (Regd.) distributed educational materials and essential supplies among students of the Zilla Parishad School at Khadki in Bhiwandi. The drive, organised under the organisation's social welfare and community service programme, benefited a total of 46 children, including 33 school students and 13 Balwadi children.

President's Visionary Message

Speaking on the occasion, Anil Kumar Garg, President of Kalyan Agrawal Samaj, said the organisation remains committed to empowering children from economically weaker sections by ensuring they have access to basic educational resources. He added that investing in children's education is one of the most meaningful ways to contribute to society.

As part of the initiative, the organisation donated a 43-inch LED television and a stainless-steel water purifier to the school to enhance classroom learning and improve basic facilities for students. In addition, children received notebooks, drawing books, educational stationery, clothing for needy students, rain sandals, umbrellas and other daily-use essentials to help them during the ongoing monsoon season. Refreshments were also served to all the students after the distribution programme.

Interaction & School Authorities' Gratitude

The event witnessed the presence of office-bearers and members of Kalyan Agrawal Samaj, who interacted with the children and encouraged them to pursue their education with dedication. School authorities expressed gratitude to the organisation for its generous support, stating that the donated materials would significantly contribute to improving both the academic environment and the day-to-day needs of the students.

Nitin Agrawal, Secretary of Kalyan Agrawal Samaj, reiterated that the organisation has consistently worked in the fields of education, social service and community welfare. He said similar service-oriented initiatives would continue to be organised in the future to support deserving sections of society.

Programme Conduct & Vote of Thanks

The programme was conducted by Anil Bansal, Working President of the organisation, while Rajiv Gupta, spokesperson of Kalyan Agrawal Samaj, delivered the vote of thanks. He acknowledged the valuable contributions of community members Tulsi Ram Bansal, Atma Ram Didwania, Jitendra Agrawal, Anoop Bansal, Mahesh Shah, and Ramakant Agrawal, whose support helped make the programme a success.

The initiative reflects the growing role of community organisations in bridging educational gaps and extending meaningful assistance to students from remote and tribal areas. By combining educational support with essential everyday resources, Kalyan Agrawal Samaj has reinforced its commitment to creating a positive and lasting impact on the lives of children through service and social responsibility.

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