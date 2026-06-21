Thane Marks 12th International Yoga Day With Massive Public Turnout & District-Wide Wellness Drive Across Venues |

Thane: The 12th International Yoga Day was celebrated with immense fervor and widespread public participation across Thane district today. Aligning with the directives issued by the Government of Maharashtra and the Ministry of Ayush, Government of India, thousands of citizens gathered to mark the event, making a collective commitment toward a healthier lifestyle. A diverse series of programs emphasizing physical, mental, and spiritual well-being were organized throughout the district to mark the occasion.

Central Official Venue & Collaborative Execution

The central official event took place at the Taluka Sports Complex in Kopri, Thane, commencing at 7:00 AM. Organised by the District Sports Officer’s Office under the direct guidance of Thane District Collector Dr Shrikrishna Panchal, the yoga camp was successfully executed in collaboration with the Patanjali Yoga Samiti, Prajapita Brahma Kumaris Ishwariya Vishwa Vidyalaya, and other prominent local wellness organisations.

The prestigious gathering featured several high-profile public representatives, administrative heads, and institutional leaders, including:

Niranjan Davkhare, Member of the Legislative Council (MLC), Konkan Graduates' Constituency; Krishna Dadu Patil, Deputy Mayor, Thane Municipal Corporation; Dr Shrikrishna Panchal, Thane District Collector and District Magistrate; and Suvarna Bartakke, District Sports Officer.

Athletic Community Participation

Athletes, coaches, and parents from the Daksham Gymnastics Academy, the District Sports Training Center, and the Ashwamedh Weightlifting Training Center.

Direct Mass Practice Following the Common Yoga Protocol. Following the traditional lighting of the lamp by the dignitaries, mass demonstrations were conducted strictly adhering to the Common Yoga Protocol standardized by the Ministry of Ayush.

Expert-Led Training & Dignitaries Practicing with Citizens

The live training and alignment sessions were led by expert instructors, Ranjana Tiwari of Patanjali Yoga Samiti and Vijay Madhekar of Thane School of Yoga.

Demonstrating a hands-on approach to public wellness, Davkhare and Panchal sat alongside ordinary citizens on the mats, practicing various asanas (postures), pranayama (breathing exercises), and guided meditation techniques. In his keynote address, Panchal said, ""Regular yoga practice is essential for building a healthy, stress-free life. It serves as an invaluable foundation for holistic physical and psychological well-being."

Beyond the primary venue in Kopri, a widespread awareness drive swept through Thane district. Scores of schools, universities, government offices, industrial facilities, and youth and social welfare organizations hosted parallel yoga protocols.

The event concluded with attendees taking a solemn pledge to integrate yoga into their daily routines and actively promote the message of holistic health within their communities. The seamless logistical coordination between the District Sports Officer’s Office, NGOs, and voluntary training centers ensured the textbook execution of the grand celebration.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/