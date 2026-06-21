Over 2,000 Gather At Mumbai's Priyadarshini Park For Sea-Side Yoga Utsav 2026 & Historic Green Pledge |

Mumbai: More than 2,000 participants gathered at Priyadarshini Park, Mumbai, on the occasion of International Day of Yoga to take part in the Sea-Side Yoga Utsav 2026. The theme of the event was 'Yoga for Healthy Ageing' as it focused not only on healthy ageing of individuals but also of the planet.

Diverse Participation

The event saw participation from over 360 NCC cadets, 50 Coast Guard personnel, 100 senior citizens, 50 specially-abled participants, and a large number of students and yoga enthusiasts from across Mumbai.

The gathering was headlined by Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment Shri Ramdas Athawale, and Shiv Sena MLC Smt. Manisha Kayande among others. The initiative, spearheaded by Susieben Shah, brought together health and wellness, community participation, and environmental responsibility under one platform. The yoga session was conducted by noted Yoga educator and naturopath Ravi Dixit.

Organiser’s Visionary Address

Addressing the gathering, organiser Susieben Shah said, “Yoga teaches us balance, not only within ourselves, but also with the world around us. Today, healthy ageing is not only required for our bodies, but for our planet as well. The Super El Nino factor is seen already across India. Just as we nurture our physical and mental health through yoga, we must also nurture the environment that sustains us. A healthy ocean, a healthy mind, and a healthy body are deeply interconnected.”

One of the key highlights was a mass environmental pledge undertaken by over 2,000 participants. The pledge encouraged citizens to adopt healthier lifestyles, keep their surroundings clean, and become ambassadors of environmental responsibility within their communities.

The event also celebrated inclusivity by bringing together participants across age groups and backgrounds, including senior citizens, specially-abled individuals, students, defence personnel, and wellness advocates. The collective participation reflected the spirit of yoga as a universal practice that transcends age, ability, and social boundaries.

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