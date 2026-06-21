International Yoga Day: Maharashtra Dy CM Eknath Shinde Celebrates The Occasion By Performing Asanas At His Residence

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde |

Mumbai: On the 12th International Yoga Day on Sunday, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde celebrated the occasion by performing yoga asanas at his residence in Thane.

Taking to his X account (formerly Twitter), Shinde wrote, "On the occasion of International Yoga Day, yoga asanas were performed with enthusiasm at my residence to celebrate this special day."

Highlighting the importance of yoga in daily life, the Shiv Sena leader said, "In the hustle and bustle of life, yoga is an excellent way to keep the mind peaceful and the body healthy. Rather than being limited to just one day, yoga should become a part of our daily lifestyle—this is the true resolve of today's day."

Moreover, Mumbai witnessed large-scale celebrations on International Yoga Day, with political leaders, fitness enthusiasts, and citizens participating in yoga sessions organised in parts of the city. However, this year's theme for International Yoga Day is 'Yoga for Healthy Ageing.'

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis also took part in a yoga event held at Juhu Chowpatty in Mumbai. The programme was organised by MLA Ameet Satam and MP Ravindra Waikar. Dressed in a black T-shirt and track pants, Fadnavis was seen performing various yoga asanas along with participants at the venue.

#WATCH | Mumbai: Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis performs Yoga on the occasion of the 12th International Day of Yoga in Mumbai.



The theme for this year's Yoga Day is 'Yoga For Healthy Ageing' pic.twitter.com/LV9Yhz8BoW — ANI (@ANI) June 21, 2026

Even, Union Minister Piyush Goyal participated in Yoga Day celebrations at an event organised in Malad West, where several residents and yoga enthusiasts gathered early in the morning to mark the occasion.

Mumbai, Maharashtra: Union Minister Piyush Goyal performs Yoga on the occasion of the 12th International Day of Yoga event organised in Malad West



(Video Source: Piyush Goyal/YT) pic.twitter.com/jrxST84Ozg — IANS (@ians_india) June 21, 2026

Meanwhile, BJP MP Anurag Thakur and Shiv Sena spokesperson Shaina NC attended the special wellness programme 'Yoga by the Bay' at Mumbai's iconic Marine Drive. The event witnessed enthusiastic participation from people across age groups.

Mumbai, Maharashtra: On International Yoga Day 2026, BJP MP Anurag Thakur and Shiv Sena leader and spokesperson Shaina NC participated in the special wellness event, "Yoga by the Bay," held at Mumbai's Marine Drive pic.twitter.com/XMa27QfXLh — IANS (@ians_india) June 21, 2026

International Yoga Day celebrations were also held across the country with participation from top political leaders. Prime Minister Narendra Modi attended the national-level Yoga Day programme at Red Road in Kolkata, while Union Home Minister Amit Shah performed yoga at an event organised in Ahmedabad, Gujarat.



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