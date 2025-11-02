 BJP Leader Files Rs 10 Crore Fraud Complaint Against Ex-Minister Raosaheb Danve's Grandson In Nashik
A complaint has been registered at the Satpur Police Station in Nashik against eight individuals, including the grandson of former Union Minister Raosaheb Danve. The case involves allegations of a ₹10 crore fraud related to payment for partnership in company shares. Interestingly, the complainant is himself a BJP office bearer.

Milind SajgureUpdated: Sunday, November 02, 2025, 03:10 PM IST
article-image
BJP Leader Files Rs 10 Crore Fraud Complaint Against Ex-Minister Raosaheb Danve's Grandson In Nashik | PTI

According to the information received, BJP official and entrepreneur Kailas Ahire owns a company. In his complaint, he stated that, on the recommendation of former Union Minister Raosaheb Danve, his grandson Shivam Patil was given partnership in the company’s shares.

A total of 14 per cent of the company’s shares were allotted, with the total transaction value fixed at ₹25 crore. However, Ahire claims he received only ₹15 crore, while the remaining ₹10 crore was never paid, amounting to a clear case of fraud. Hence, he filed a complaint at the Satpur Police Station against Shivam Patil and seven others.

Ahire further alleged, “In 2018, Raosaheb Danve’s associate Girish Narayan Pawar and others deceived me. When I met Raosaheb Danve in Mumbai, he told me, ‘I am a minister — I can help you get government contracts. I’ll increase your company’s turnover to ₹200–500 crore. Make my grandson your business partner.’ I thought such a senior person was making a genuine offer, and it could help generate more employment in my company, so I trusted him and agreed."

