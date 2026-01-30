Big Boost For Nashik: HAL Signals Passenger Aircraft Manufacturing At Ozhar | Sourced

Nashik: At the Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) project in Ozhar, discussions are underway to begin the production of passenger aircraft in addition to fighter jets, according to indications given by HAL Chairman D. K. Sunil. These signals have generated a wave of optimism in Nashik’s industrial sector.



Speaking at the ‘Wings India 2026’ event held in Hyderabad, Chairman D. K. Sunil stated that HAL is planning to manufacture certain aircraft and helicopters at the Ozhar facility, which would create opportunities for local entrepreneurs.



The Ozhar project is nationally renowned for the production of fighter aircraft. So far, fighter jets such as MiG, Sukhoi, and Tejas Mk-1A have been manufactured here. In addition, maintenance and repair work of Airbus aircraft is also carried out at this facility. However, the Chairman’s recent remarks have made it clear that the company now aims to expand into the manufacturing of passenger aircraft and helicopters at Ozhar.



A Ray of Hope for Nashik’s Industrial Sector

These indications from Chairman D. K. Sunil have infused new hope among entrepreneurs in Nashik, which is regarded as an industrial hub. There is a strong sentiment that if local industries are given opportunities in this expansion, it will significantly strengthen Nashik’s economy and drive industrial growth.



According to sources, HAL is considering this move with the objective of keeping production costs under control, and the final assembly of aircraft is likely to be carried out at the Ozhar facility.