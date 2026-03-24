Bhusawal Railway Hospital Launches Telemedicine Services To Boost Digital Healthcare In Jalgaon | Sourced

Jalgaon: In a significant step towards strengthening digital healthcare infrastructure and expanding access to quality medical services, the Bhusawal Division of Central Railway has formally operationalised Telemedicine Services at the Divisional Railway Hospital (DRH), Bhusawal.

This initiative has been introduced in compliance with policy directives of the Railway Administration and Railway Board guidelines, which mandate the implementation of tele-consultation services across Railway Hospitals to enhance accessibility, efficiency, and continuity of care.

As per the approved framework, tele-consultation services will be available every Friday: 3:00 PM to 4:00 PM. The tele-consultations will be conducted by Dr Jitesh Thackray, Divisional Medical Officer (DMO), Bhusawal and DRH’s specialist team on a case-to-case basis, ensuring professional medical guidance through a structured and secure consultation process. Railway employees , their dependents, and railway pensioners are Beneficiaries. Particular emphasis has been placed on extending medical consultation services to beneficiaries residing at wayside stations and peripheral Health Units, where access to specialist medical services may be limited or not readily available.

Facility & Equipment Setup

The consultation room, equipped with a television and a desktop computer, serves as the central hub for telemedicine interactions. The system supports two-way video conferencing, with communication primarily conducted via WhatsApp calls. Patients can conveniently share their medical test reports, while doctors review the information medical advice digitally.

The system connects patients with a wide network of specialists, enabling access to expert care without the need for physical travel. Dr Jitesh has been appointed as the Nodal Officer to oversee operations and ensure smooth coordination. The setup also allows for three-way conferencing, bringing in additional specialists whenever required to provide comprehensive care.

The initiative has been launched under the dynamic leadership and proactive guidance of the Divisional Railway Manager, Bhusawal (DRM/BSL). His vision for technology-enabled governance and employee welfare has consistently encouraged the adoption of innovative healthcare measures within the Division.

The Chief Medical Superintendent, Bhusawal (CMS/BSL) has played a pivotal role in developing, structuring, and operationalising the telemedicine framework. The system has been developed in strict adherence to Railway Board guidelines and has been seamlessly integrated with existing hospital procedures to ensure accountability, transparency, and quality standards.

Railway officials have clarified that telemedicine services are intended to supplement existing healthcare systems and will not replace emergency medical care. Emergency cases will continue to be managed through physical examination, referral, and established medical protocols as per standard procedures.

This progressive initiative reflects Bhusawal Division’s commitment to structured, transparent, and patient-centric healthcare delivery. It also demonstrates coordinated administrative foresight and teamwork at all levels, reinforcing the Division’s dedication to employee welfare and modernization of medical services.