Bhondugiri Zero: ANiS, Panchvati Police Team Up For Anti-Superstition Campaign In Nashik |

To combat the exploitation and deception of people in the name of religion and spirituality, the Andhashraddha Nirmoolan Samiti (ANiS) in Nashik, in collaboration with the Panchvati Police Station, will conduct an awareness campaign titled 'Bhondugiri Zero'.

The campaign's concept was presented to Senior Inspector Madhukar Kad of Panchavati Police Station by ANiS activists, who assured his cooperation. The awareness campaign will operate on two levels, aiming to curb fraud effectively.

Recently, Nilesh Rajendra Thorat from Erandwadi in Panchvati was arrested by Senior Inspector Kad and his team. Thorat was known for showing fake miracles and exploiting people financially by wearing plastic human skulls around his neck and pretending to practice 'Aghori Vidya'.

ANiS officials and workers, including State Principal Secretary Dr TR Gorane, State Member Prahlad Mistry, and others, expressed their gratitude to Kad for his actions. This collaborative effort between ANiS and the Panchavati Police aims to protect the public from fraudulent spiritual practices and enhance their awareness of legal protections against such exploitation.

What will the campaign entail?

During the campaign, ANiS activists will engage in active public awareness efforts on various topics related to the elimination of superstitions. They will promote a scientific approach, demonstrate the debunking of so-called miracles, and educate the public about the nature, types, side effects, and measures to stop fraudulent practices. These activities will take place in slums, schools, colleges, weekly markets, and other public spaces in the Panchvati area. Meanwhile, officials from the Panchavati Police Station will conduct public awareness sessions about the Prevention of Witch Practices Act, 1999, Protection of People from Social Boycott (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, 2016, and various legal sections applicable to forgery and deceit.