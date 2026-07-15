Bhavali Dam Assault: New Video Shows Attacker Clinging To Moving Car During Tourist Family Attack In Igatpuri |WATCH VIDEO

Bhavali Dam Assault: New Video Shows Attacker Clinging To Moving Car During Tourist Family Attack In Igatpuri | Sourced

Igatpuri: A new video has surfaced showing one of the accused clinging to a moving car while attacking a tourist family near Bhavali Dam in Igatpuri taluka. The footage supports the victim's account that one of the assailants held onto the vehicle and repeatedly tried to break into it as the family attempted to escape.

The incident took place near Bhavali Dam, where the family had gone for a visit. According to the complaint, a group of men chased their car on the Nashik-Mumbai-Agra Highway and attacked it multiple times. The newly surfaced video shows one of the attackers hanging onto the moving vehicle for several metres before eventually losing his grip and falling onto the road.

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Video Corroborates Victim's Statement

The victim's husband had earlier told police that one of the accused was clinging to the car and trying to force his way inside. He said he managed to shake the attacker off by continuing to drive despite the danger. The video also shows the extent of the damage caused to the family's vehicle, with all the windows shattered during the attack.

During the assault, the family was allegedly attacked, and a woman was reportedly molested, triggering widespread outrage. The incident was also recorded by passersby, and the videos later surfaced on social media.

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Nine Arrested, Search On for Three More

Nashik Police have so far arrested nine people in connection with the case and are searching for three more suspects who are still absconding. Some of the accused were traced to the Wada-Bhiwandi area, while others were found staying at a lodge under assumed names before being taken into custody. All those arrested are residents of the Igatpuri area.

The accused are being produced before the Igatpuri court as the investigation continues. Police are also examining the viral videos and collecting additional evidence related to the attack.

The incident has sparked serious concerns over the safety of tourists visiting the Bhavali Dam area. Local residents and visitors have demanded stricter security measures and increased police presence at popular tourist destinations to prevent such incidents in the future.