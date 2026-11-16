Bharati Vidyapeeth Launches Delhi Alumni Chapter To Strengthen Ties With Former Students | Sourced

New Delhi: The Delhi Alumni Chapter of Bharati Vidyapeeth (Deemed to be University) was inaugurated on Oct 25, 2026, to strengthen ties between former students and their alma mater and promote mentorship, knowledge-sharing and professional collaboration.

The inaugural ceremony was attended by Bharati Vidyapeeth Secretary and Pro-Vice-Chancellor Dr Vishwajeet Kadam, Bharati Vidyapeeth Health Sciences Executive Director Dr Asmita Jagtap, Bharati Vidyapeeth Vice-Chancellor Prof Vivek Saoji and Bharati Vidyapeeth Ravindranath Tagore School of Excellence (BVRTSE) Chairperson Swapnali Kadam.

Dr Mandar Karmarkar, Dr Kirti Gupta, Dr Kavita Murugkar, Dr Prasad Pore, Dr Varsha Vaidya and Dr Seema Gupta, along with faculty members and alumni representing various disciplines, were also present.

Addressing the gathering virtually, Dr Kadam reaffirmed the university's commitment to maintaining lifelong relationships with its alumni. He also reiterated its resolve to carry forward the vision of Bharati Vidyapeeth founder Dr Patangraoji Kadam, who advocated quality education, social transformation and the holistic development of students.

Dr Jagtap, an alumna of the institution, reminisced about her college days with former classmates present at the event. They shared memories and anecdotes from their student years, highlighting the enduring friendships formed during their education.

Swapnali Kadam congratulated the alumni on the initiative and extended her best wishes. She expressed hope that the Delhi Alumni Chapter would become a platform for building lasting relationships, undertaking collective initiatives and contributing to the progress of the university and society.

More than 100 alumni from various constituent institutions of Bharati Vidyapeeth, residing in Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR), participated in the gathering. The event also celebrated the institution's shared identity under the slogan "We the Bharatians".

Rajesh Setiya, founder and CEO of Testpan India, was appointed president of the Delhi Alumni Chapter for the 2026-2028 term. The appointment is expected to help build an active and collaborative alumni network across Delhi-NCR.

The programme featured addresses, alumni success stories and an interactive session during which former students shared their experiences. Discussions focused on mentoring students, sharing industry insights, creating professional opportunities and contributing to the university's academic initiatives.

The programme was organised by the Bharati Vidyapeeth Deemed to be University (BVDU) Alumni Relations Cell and coordinated by Dr Gupta and Dr Murugkar, with guidance and support from the institution's patrons.

The chapter is expected to facilitate interaction between the university, its alumni and current students, enabling former students to contribute their professional expertise to academic initiatives and institutional development.

The initiative also forms part of Bharati Vidyapeeth's efforts to build a connected global alumni community.