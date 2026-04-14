‘Better To Bury Than Sell’: Pune Farmer Destroys Crop Over Rock-Bottom Banana Prices | Sourced

Pune: In a stark sign of the agrarian crisis, a farmer from Hol village in Baramati tehsil has ploughed and buried his one-acre standing banana crop after prices crashed to as low as Rs 2–3 per kg, far below production cost.

According to the Marathi daily Lokmat, Kishore Karande, an experimental farmer, said he took the extreme step after traders offered rates that would not even cover basic expenses. “Rather than selling at such a price, it is better to bury the crop in the field. At least the soil will get some fertiliser,” he said.

Karande had invested around Rs 1.5 to Rs 1.75 lakh in cultivating bananas on his one-acre plot. This included costs for saplings, fertilisers, pesticides and labour. He said there was initial hope among farmers when prices had improved to Rs 25–30 per kg after an earlier export slowdown.

However, prices soon began to fall again. Farmers said international tensions, including the ongoing conflict-like situation involving the US, Iran and Israel, disrupted exports and triggered a sharp decline in demand. Rates dropped from Rs 20–22 per kg to Rs 10–12 and eventually to Rs 2–3 per kg.

With such low prices, farmers said it has become impossible to recover even labour costs, let alone total investment.

Farmers Shifting To Bananas In Baramati…

The Baramati region, traditionally known for sugarcane cultivation, has seen many farmers shift to bananas in recent years due to falling returns from sugarcane. Now, banana growers are also facing severe losses due to volatile market rates.

Farmers have also raised concerns about the lack of transparency in price fixation by traders. Many said they are forced to depend on private buyers, as they do not receive fair rates in market committees. This, they allege, has led to increased instances of distress sales at suppressed prices.

Farmers In Financial Stress…

Adding to their problems are climate-related challenges such as unseasonal rains and crop diseases, which have increased input costs and reduced yields.

With rising expenses and falling income, farmers in the region say they are under growing financial stress, and urgent intervention is needed to stabilise prices and ensure fair returns.