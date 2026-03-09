West Asia War Impact Reaches Nanded: Farmers Face Falling Prices For Banana, Turmeric & Onion |

Nanded: The impact of the ongoing Iran–Israel war is now being felt across several sectors in India, including agriculture. Farmers in parts of Nanded district say they are facing financial hardship as prices of key agricultural produce have sharply declined.

Large quantities of turmeric, banana, and onion are harvested in Ardhapur taluka. However, farmers say prices have fallen significantly due to a heavy supply of these crops in the market. They also fear that prices could fall further as exports to Gulf countries may be affected by the ongoing conflict in West Asia.

According to traders and farmers, export–import activities have been disrupted over the past week because of the war. The effects of the global situation are gradually becoming visible in Indian markets. Prices of some goods imported from Gulf countries have increased, while there are also reports of shortages of LPG and CNG fuel in certain areas.

Long queues of vehicles have been seen at several CNG fuel stations, adding to public concern over fuel availability.

Experts say prolonged instability in the region could further affect agricultural trade and export demand. Farmers in Ardhapur say they are already struggling to get expected prices for onions due to reduced export demand.

Bananas from Nanded are usually exported to Gulf countries, but farmers currently receive only ₹500 to ₹700 per quintal in the market, which they say is far below profitable levels.

Meanwhile, turmeric production in the district has also declined due to crop diseases. Farmers say that earlier they used to harvest around 40 quintals of turmeric per acre, but production has now dropped to around 15–18 quintals per acre.