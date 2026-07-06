Beed's Sumit Bharskar Wins Gold At Junior Asian Wrestling Championship | Sourced

Bringing glory to India and Maharashtra, wrestler Sumit Appasaheb Bharskar from Beed district clinched the gold medal in the men's 70 kg freestyle category at the Junior Asian Wrestling Championships, organised by United World Wrestling (UWW), in Pattaya, Thailand.

Competing in his maiden international tournament, Bharskar produced a series of outstanding performances to emerge as the Asian champion, adding another feather to Maharashtra's rich wrestling legacy.

His road to the title was marked by impressive victories. In the opening round, he defeated his opponent from Kyrgyzstan 9-7. He then edged past a formidable wrestler from Turkey 1-0 in a closely contested semifinal to secure a place in the final.

In the gold medal bout, Bharskar displayed remarkable attacking skills and tactical superiority against his Kazakh opponent. Dominating the contest from the outset, he registered a convincing 13-7 victory to claim the Asian title and hoist the Indian tricolour atop the podium.

His triumph has significantly contributed to India's medal tally while reinforcing Beed district's reputation as a cradle of wrestling talent.

Hailing from rural Beed district, Bharskar has been training for the past six years at the Rustam-e-Hind Pailwan Amol Buchade Wrestling Academy in Marunji, Pune district. He is also a beneficiary of the Maharashtra government's Mission Lakshyavedh programme and undergoes advanced training at the High-Performance Centre in Walewadi. His disciplined approach, relentless hard work and expert coaching have culminated in this landmark international success.

Expressing his delight, coach Pailwan Amol Buchade said, "Sumit is an exceptionally hardworking and disciplined wrestler. He is carrying forward Beed's glorious wrestling tradition, and I firmly believe he has the potential to win an Olympic medal for India in the future."

Bharskar's historic achievement has been widely celebrated by the wrestling fraternity. Coaches Narendra Kumar, Sameer Desai, Utkarsh Kale, Vinod Gore, Kapil Buchade, Kisan Buchade, Mahesh Ghule and Milind Zodge, along with his father, Appasaheb Bharskar, Kalyan Bharskar and wrestling enthusiasts across Maharashtra, congratulated the young champion on his remarkable success.

Celebrations continue in Beed, with Bharskar's achievement inspiring a new generation of wrestlers and reaffirming the district's proud wrestling heritage.