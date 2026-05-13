Beed’s Sugarcane Women Workers Become ‘Doctor Madams’ Under Unique Healthcare Initiative | Sourced

Beed: A unique healthcare initiative launched for sugarcane workers in the Beed district is transforming women labourers into frontline healthcare providers in the fields, creating what officials are now calling the “Beed Pattern” for migrant worker welfare in Maharashtra.

Under the ‘Arogya Saathi’ initiative, women sugarcane workers trained in basic healthcare are now providing first aid and medical support directly at sugarcane harvesting camps. Across the fields, these women are popularly called “Doctor Madam” by fellow workers.

The initiative was launched on August 7, 2025, by then deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar, following growing concerns over poor healthcare access for migrant sugarcane labourers.

At present, around 770 trained women health companions are working across sugarcane harvesting camps in the Beed district.

Officials said seasonal migration for sugarcane cutting often leaves workers disconnected from healthcare services for several months. Labourers working in remote camps frequently struggle to access hospitals or timely treatment for illnesses and injuries.

To address the issue, selected women workers from different talukas were given specialised training to provide immediate medical assistance within the camps themselves.

The trained women now treat common health problems such as fever, dehydration, diarrhoea, vomiting, body pain, skin infections and minor injuries. They also clean wounds, apply bandages, monitor temperature and distribute basic medicines provided under the programme.

The availability of first-aid care directly at worksites has significantly reduced health risks among labourers, officials said.

The initiative has steadily expanded since its launch. During the last sugarcane harvesting season alone, healthcare services were reportedly provided to more than 1,075 workers directly at field locations.

Officials say the programme has not only improved healthcare access but also increased confidence and awareness among women workers, who are now playing a leadership role within labour camps.

District Mother and Child Development Officer Dr Sachin Shekade said the initiative has proved highly beneficial for sugarcane workers.

“The scheme is very beneficial for cane-cutter labourers. Since first aid is now available in the sugarcane fields themselves, the number of workers falling seriously ill has reduced significantly,” he said.

The success of the initiative is now being viewed as a possible model for other districts in Maharashtra that witness large-scale seasonal migration of sugarcane labourers.

Officials say the programme has become an example of grassroots healthcare innovation by turning women labourers into community carers while improving healthcare delivery in remote working conditions.