Maharashtra Minister Meghna Sakore-Bordikar Directs Officials To Strengthen Workers’ Healthcare Scheme

Maharashtra minister Meghna Sakore-Bordikar reviews healthcare infrastructure and directs officials to improve services under the State Employees’ Insurance Scheme | File Photo

Mumbai, May 11: Maharashtra Minister of State for Public Health and Family Welfare Meghna Sakore-Bordikar on Monday directed officials to strengthen the implementation of the State Employees’ Insurance Scheme to ensure better and more accessible healthcare services for workers across the state.

Chairing a review meeting at the MSRTC office in Nirmal Bhavan, Sakore-Bordikar said timely and quality healthcare services for workers were essential and stressed the need to improve the efficiency of hospitals and dispensaries functioning under the insurance scheme.

Officials discuss healthcare infrastructure and beneficiary coverage

During the meeting, officials discussed the number of registered beneficiaries under the scheme, contribution collections, functioning healthcare centres, proposals for new dispensaries and the availability of hospital beds for workers in the state.

The minister also reviewed the availability of medical infrastructure, treatment facilities, healthcare staff and medicines under the scheme.

Also Watch:

Read Also Maharashtra Orders Revival Of Health Committees From Villages To District Hospitals To Boost Public...

Minister directs measures to improve treatment access

She instructed officials to take all necessary measures to ensure that workers and their family members do not face difficulties while accessing treatment.

Considering the growing healthcare requirements in industrial areas, discussions were also held on proposals to establish new dispensaries and expand medical facilities under the scheme.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/