Beed's Dry Port, Logistics Park Project Gains Momentum After Piyush Goyal’s Intervention

Union Minister Piyush Goyal | File Pic

Beed: The long-pending proposal to establish an Inland Dry Port and a modern logistics park in Beed appears to have gained momentum at the Centre, with Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal forwarding the demand to the concerned department for further action, said MP Bajrang Sonawane in a press release.

Sonawane has been pursuing the proposal, seeking administrative and financial approval for the project. He had written to Goyal on August 1, highlighting the need for modern logistics and export infrastructure in the district. In a reply dated August 5, Goyal said the matter had been forwarded to the concerned department for appropriate action.

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The proposed dry port and logistics park is expected to provide facilities such as container handling, warehousing, cold storage and packaging under one roof. The infrastructure could significantly reduce transportation costs and transit time for farmers, traders and industries in Beed and adjoining parts of Marathwada.

Beed and the wider Marathwada region are major producers of agricultural commodities, including cotton, soybean and pomegranate. The district also has potential for agro-based and small-scale industries. However, the lack of integrated logistics and export infrastructure has been a major challenge for local producers and entrepreneurs seeking access to national and international markets.

Given Beed’s strategic location in central Marathwada, proponents of the project believe an Inland Dry Port and logistics park could serve as a regional logistics hub, facilitating the movement and storage of agricultural and industrial goods.

The project is also expected to attract industrial investment to the region and generate employment opportunities for local youth.

Sonawane’s demand and the Centre’s decision to refer the matter to the concerned department have raised hopes among local stakeholders that the project could move towards the administrative approval stage.