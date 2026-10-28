Beed: Women Attempt Self-Immolation At Parli Thermal Power Station | AI-generated

Beed: Tension prevailed at the Parli Thermal Power Station on Tuesday after a group of women from backward communities allegedly attempted self-immolation outside the Chief Engineer’s office, accusing officials of administrative apathy, financial harassment and caste-based discrimination.

A major tragedy was averted after local police and plant security personnel intervened in time.

According to the protesters, the Maharashtra State Power Generation Company (MahaGenco) issued fly ash sale orders (Nos. 05211 and 05212), along with the necessary clearance permits, in their names on September 9, 2026. However, they alleged that local plant authorities had stalled the execution of the orders despite the completion of the required formalities.

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In a memorandum submitted to the administration, the women said the prolonged delay had caused severe financial distress and mental agony. They alleged that caste discrimination was behind the delay and demanded an impartial, high-level inquiry into the conduct of the officials concerned.

“We were pushed to the brink after our repeated representations, agitations and hunger strikes yielded no response. We had served prior notice regarding the self-immolation,” an agitator said.

The protesters have demanded a written explanation for the delay, strict action against those responsible and the immediate implementation of the approved sale orders.

Police presence has been increased around the administrative premises to maintain law and order. The power station authorities have not yet issued an official statement on the allegations.