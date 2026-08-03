Beed Woman Held For Attacking 75-Year-Old Mother-In-Law With Iron Rod |

Beed: A 35-year-old woman has been booked for allegedly assaulting her 75-year-old mother-in-law with an iron rod and threatening to kill her after the elderly woman refused to give her ₹50 lakh, police said.

The incident took place in the Gangadham area on Jalna Road in Beed on Friday.

Based on a complaint lodged by the victim, Pushpa Dadarao Jagdale (75), Shivajinagar Police have registered a case against Supriya Ashok Kakde (35).

According to the FIR, Supriya had been living with Jagdale's son, Dattatraya, in a live-in relationship for the past three years without getting married.

The complainant alleged that on July 31, 2026, at around 4pm, when Dattatraya had gone to the farm, Supriya demanded ₹50 lakh from the elderly woman. When Jagdale asked how she could arrange such a huge amount, Supriya allegedly threatened her, saying, "If you do not give me ₹50 lakh, I will set myself on fire and write a suicide note holding you responsible."

Police said the argument soon turned violent. Supriya allegedly abused the elderly woman and attacked her with an iron rod, striking both her knees and causing serious injuries. She also allegedly kicked the victim on her left ankle and threatened to kill her.

The victim's daughter, Varsha Dadarao Jagdale, and other local residents rushed to the spot after hearing the commotion and intervened, bringing the assault to an end.

Based on the complaint, Shivajinagar Police have registered a case against Supriya Kakde under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita relating to assault, criminal intimidation and verbal abuse. Further investigation is underway.