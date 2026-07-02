Beed: Vilas Ghule's Family Climbs Water Tank, Demands Arrest Of MP Bajarang Sonawane's Son | Sourced

Beed: Family members of Vilas Ghule, who died after a stabbing incident in Kaij taluka last month, climbed atop a water tank in Takli village on Wednesday, demanding the arrest of Saurav Sonawane, son of Beed MP Bajrang Sonawane.

The protest began around 10.30 am, with the family insisting that all those allegedly responsible for Ghule's death be arrested. They also demanded an end to what they described as a defamatory campaign against them on social media.

According to the family, Vilas Ghule was stabbed in the abdomen while trying to intervene in a quarrel. He later died while undergoing treatment at Swami Ramanand Teerth Rural Government Medical College and Hospital in Ambajogai on June 21.

The family had earlier staged road blockades and placed Ghule's body outside a police station, demanding action against all those allegedly involved in the case. During the investigation, a supplementary statement recorded by Ghule's brother, Ramesh Ghule, reportedly mentioned Saurav Sonawane.

Following this, a Special Investigation Team (SIT) examined more than 20 CCTV recordings, including footage from the MP's residence, and sent the material for forensic analysis. Saurav Sonawane was also questioned by the SIT for nearly four hours at the office of the Sub-Divisional Police Officer. However, no arrest has been made so far.

Meanwhile, a woman has made separate allegations on social media against Umesh Mane, accusing him of repeatedly sexually assaulting her after allegedly giving her intoxicating tablets. She also alleged that Vilas Ghule had assisted Mane. These allegations are separate from the murder investigation and have not been independently verified.

Those participating in the protest atop the water tank include Ramesh Ghule, his wife Sushma Ghule, their mother, Ghule's married sister, Umesh Mane and Madan Bargaje. They have refused to come down despite repeated appeals from the police.

Read Also Saurav Sonawane Denies Allegations In Vilas Ghule Murder Case, Demands SIT Probe

Assistant Police Inspector Mahesh Kshirsagar said police personnel have been deployed at the site and efforts are being made to convince the protesters to end their agitation peacefully.

Police have not officially named Saurav Sonawane as an accused in the case. The investigation is ongoing.